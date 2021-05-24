Under-30s Could Be Offered the Coronavirus Vaccine This Week in England.

Under-30s in England could be offered the coronavirus vaccine in the coming week.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock celebrated hitting the 60 million vaccination mark and described it as a “huge day”. The vaccine programme is going that strongly that people aged under 30 years old could be offered the coronavirus vaccination in England in the next few days.

Speaking to the Daily Mail and official told the paper that “if all goes to plan” those in their 30s should be receiving vaccine invites in space of a few days and that twentysomethings will follow soon after.

This news comes as worries over the number of coronavirus cases in India grows. Sadly, on Monday over 300,000 people had already been claimed by the virus in India. The poorer areas in the countryside are seeing an increasing number of cases while infections in the big cities seem to be easing.

Around the world over 34 million people have been claimed by the virus and the death toll in India is now the third highest in the world.

The Health Secretary has spoken about the success of the vaccine programme and explained that: “Our trailblazing vaccination programme – the biggest and most successful in NHS history – is another great British success story and a testament to what can be achieved when all four corners of country comes together to defeat this virus.

“Our country has one of the highest uptake rates in the world and I’m delighted that so many have answered our call to arms. If you have not yet come forward, and you are eligible, I urge you to take up the offer – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”

