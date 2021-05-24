UK Travel Collapsed by 75 percent in 2020, Race is Now on to Holiday

Very few people went anywhere last year but 100,000 Brits are expected in Spain this week.

Startling figures from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) released today reveal just how badly impacted the travel and tourism sector was impacted by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In 2020, overseas residents made just 11.1 million visits to the UK, 73 percent fewer than in 2019. They spent £6.2 billion on their visits to the UK in 2020, 78 percent less than in 2019.

Britons made 23.8 million visits abroad in 2020, which was 74 percent fewer than the previous year because of the coronavirus pandemic and they spent £13.8 billion on visits abroad in 2020, 78 percent less than in 2019, according to the ONS’s “Overseas travel and tourism: 2020″ report.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The report added, “There was an 81 percent decrease in visits to North America (1.1 million); a smaller fall was seen in visits to European countries, a decrease of 74 percent (18.7 million). Visits to ‘other countries’ fell by 73 percent to 4.1 million.”

With restrictions easing in both the UK and across Europe, thousands of Britons are expected to travel soon, including up to 100,000 UK arrivals in Spain this week.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.