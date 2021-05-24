UK BLM activist Sasha Johnson shot.

UK BLM activist Sasha Johnson in critical condition after shot to the head.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist, is in serious condition after enduring a gunshot wound to the head in an incident in south London, according to her associated group, ‘Taking the Initiative’.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, according to a post on the party’s Facebook page, and came after “numerous death threats.”

According to a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, there was no evidence that the attack was planned.

Taking the Initiative’s statement said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently hospitalised and in critical condition. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee. Sasha is also a mother of three and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.”

Johnson is a prominent member of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), which has been dubbed “Britain’s first Black-led political party.” She rose to prominence after the BLM demonstrations swept the world last year, helping to organise marches and speaking to audiences.

She has a background in advocacy and community support, as well as a first-class social care degree from Oxford Brookes University.

Officers were sent to reports of gunshots in Peckham, south-east London, shortly before 3am, according to the Met.

The shooting is thought to have happened near a house where a party was being held, and a large number of people may have been present.

Although the investigation was still in its early stages, a spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the assault was targeted or that the woman had received any credible threats against her prior to the incident. The inquiry was being led by detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command (Trident).

DCI Jimi Tele said: “This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with her family who are being provided with support at this terribly difficult time.”

He said detectives were making “good progress” in hunting the attackers but they needed help from the public and it was “crucial” that anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Consort Road area in the early hours of Sunday or who had heard information since then get in touch.

Tele added: “Finally, I recognise that this incident will have shocked those in the local community and further afield. I would ask people to avoid speculating as to the motive or the circumstances behind it.”

As reported by The Guardian