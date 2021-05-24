Two Italians Arrested for Stealing High-End Watches in Marbella

TWO Italians have been arrested for stealing high-end watches in Marbella. National Police have arrested the two Italian men, aged 31 and 41, with the collaboration of the Local Police, for the alleged specialised robbery of high-end watches in Marbella from individuals with the use of violence. During their movements, the suspects used large-displacement motorcycles for a quick getaway. Investigators attribute eight assaults to them in recent weeks with seven incidents occurring in Marbella and one in Fuengirola.

The investigation began as a result of several complaints about the theft of watches concentrated mainly in the area of ​​Puerto Banús, in Marbella. The modus operandi used was always the same – the victim was assaulted by a person who, used physical violence or intimidation with a firearm, took the watch and then fled the scene on a motorcycle where an accomplice was waiting for him.

According to a report from Andalucía Información, this information led officers to focus the investigation on an organised group that frequented places with high purchasing power throughout Spain to carry out the robberies – their presence has recently been detected in Madrid, Levante and the Balearic Islands.

It is believed with the information gathered, the investigating officers created a device to identify and locate the perpetrators. This resulted in the two suspects being arrested in Marbella for their alleged involvement in the crimes of robbery with violence or intimidation. A total of eight criminal offences have been charged against the detainees in the province of Malaga, including falsification of documents, illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal group.