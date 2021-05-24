Two Arrested from Drug Organization Led by Former British Navy Member

TWO ARRESTS have been carried out in the Malaga town of Manilva in relation to a drug organization led by a former British Navy member. National Police and Customs Surveillance officials of the Tax Agency, in collaboration with the British National Crime Agency, have dismantled a drug trafficking organization with the intervention of a ton and a half of hashish and the arrest of ten people. It is believed that the organization is led by a former British military man.

The Police have reported that the organization was led by a historic British drug trafficker and that the investigation has been coordinated by the Campo de Gibraltar Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office. Last week the operational exploitation was carried out, with the arrest of ten people in the autonomous city of Ceuta and in the provinces of Cádiz and Málaga.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, in the searches carried out, the agents have intervened more than 5,800 euros in cash, a simulated pistol, a taser pistol, knives and a drone, in addition to five high-end vehicles and three boats, specifically a sailboat and two yachts.

The investigation began last year in 2020 and focused on a British citizen, who is a resident of a luxurious urbanization in Cádiz, and was involved in the transport of hashish by sea. The man in question is a former member of the British Royal Navy and with extensive nautical knowledge, has been known for years by police given his close relationship with international drug trafficking and his links with criminal organizations based in European countries such as the United Kingdom and Ukraine.