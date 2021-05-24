The Queen of Clean, Mrs. Hinch, Welcomes Second Baby Boy

Proud Mum and Dad take to social media to share their joy with new born Lennie.

Cleaning Celebrity Mrs. Hinch has given birth to her second child, a little boy called Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe.

A younger brother for Ronnie, who was born two years ago, the little tot was cradled proudly by new Mum Sophie who shared snaps of the new addition to her family on Instagram.

“Hello Everyone. Jamie, Ronnie, Henry and I have a little someone to introduce to you. Born today, 22/05/21 at 12:56am, weighing 7lb 4 ounces, please meet Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe. I have absolutely no words to explain how I’m feeling right now guys but what I do know is that our hearts are so full. We are so very grateful and SO in love,” Sophie wrote.

“Thank you so so much for all of your beautiful well wishes and messages checking in on us. Your support and love means the world. Lots of love to every single one of you xxxx Jamie, your boys and I love you millions,” she added.

Dad Jamie also took to social media to share his joy.

“Good evening everyone! We are so blessed to introduce you all to Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe born today at 12.56am weighing 7lb 4oz. I am simply lost for words and cannot describe the love I have for him already. @mrshinchhome you were absolutely amazing and I’m so proud of you. Thank you to every single one of you for your kind words, messages and continued support, we are so grateful. Lots of love to you all,” he wrote.

