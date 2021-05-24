The Mallorca imitation pearl industry is still alive in Manacor

ALTHOUGH the first maker of imitation pearls on the island, Majorica has declared bankruptcy, there are companies still going strong thanks to support from the Consell de Mallorca.

Also based in Manacor, the Madreperla business which creates its own imitation pearls is a wholesale company and supplied business customers around the world.

For the past two years, it has received financial support from the Consell de Mallorca in order to allow it to take part in international jewellery fairs in Madrid, Milan, Paris, Hong Kong, Las Vegas and Miami.

The Consell’s Minister of Economic Promotion and Local Development, Jaume Alzamora, accompanied by the Mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver visited the company to discuss further support for 2021 and to see how the business has coped during the lockdown.

Having taken advantage of the closure to renovate its facilitates it now hopes (with Consell support) to expand its e-commerce business and to show how it achieves the finished item.

The core of the pearl is obtained from special opal glass, which is then immersed in a special enamel that ensures its luminescence, colour and resistance.

But Madreperla’s most relevant and differentiating product is the baroque pearl, which is made entirely by hand, as it is made by hand one at a time, unlike the smooth pearl which is produced by a mechanized manufacturing process.