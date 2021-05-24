The Local Police of Rincon filed more than 50 sanctions in one weekend.

Borja Ortiz, the Department of Public Safety of the Town Hall of Rincón de la Victoria took stock of the first full weekend without a state of emergency, reporting more than fifty complaints to people for not wearing masks (PP).

Safety was bolstered by uniformed foot patrols in strategic areas such as promenades, squares, and avenues from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 May.

“It is necessary for the public to be aware that if the infection rate, which reached 186.6 yesterday, continues to rise, we will go to the next level and the measures will be more restrictive. We have to stop this rise,” says Ortiz.

Francisco Salado (PP), the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, has appealed to citizens’ responsibility and appropriate behavior on everyone’s part to follow the rules formed by this pandemic. “We will put in place all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and tourists as the summer season approaches.”

The majority of the penalties imposed this weekend were for violating COVID-19’s rules.

A dozen fines were also issued by the local police for noise nuisance and parties in private residences, as well as six complaints for smoking on terraces or public roads without respecting the safety distance.

Three reports were also filed for the consumption or possession of narcotic drugs, one for the possession of a firearm, and one for failing to comply with a public establishment’s closing time.

As reported by Axarquia Plus