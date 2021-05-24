The Hunt for Bigger Houses in Spain’s Almeria.

The coronavirus pandemic has driven the hunt for bigger houses in Spain’s Almeria.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic many people have been forced to work from home and spend many hours on video calls. Some have also found themselves squished into small confines along with the rest of the family including children.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This along with people being wary of crowds, months of restaurant and store restrictions, curfews and perimeter closures has seen many people begin to hunt for a bigger house. In the last year and a bit many people across Spain and in Almeria too have spent a lot more time at home than they usually would.

This change of circumstances has led many people to come to the same conclusion; their current house is too small and they need to find a bigger one. This is generating a new trend in the real estate market.

Estate agents are now finding that people from Almeria are looking for more square metres at their next property.

According to La Voz de Almeria, real estate companies such as Don Piso, Tecnitasa and Pisos.com have seen floor space requirements increase.

Data indicates that over the last couple of years’ surface area requirements have grown to around 110 square metres, previously this had sat at about 97 square metres. Not everyone though has the means to buy a new bigger house though as many have seen their families affected badly by the pandemic, but things are looking up as the vaccination programme in Spain makes good progress and tourists return.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/