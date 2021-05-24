The Community of Madrid Is Finally without Confined Areas.

The community of Madrid is now without confined areas, and this is the first time this has happened since September.

Since midnight, 11 areas have dropped confinement which means that for the first time since last September the Community of Madrid is without confined areas and mobility restrictions. This covers all the 286 basic health zones as limitations have been lifted that were in place in the last remaining 11 areas.

These areas have seen improvements in coronavirus levels. According to La Sexta, from midnight the areas of: “Daroca (Ciudad Lineal), General Fanjul (Latina), Castelló (Salamanca), Barajas (Barajas) and La Chopera (Arganzuela), all in the municipality of Madrid, as well as Las Ciudades and Margaritas (Getafe), Reyes Católicos (San Sebastián de los Reyes), Majadahonda (Majadahonda), Leganés Norte (Leganés) and La Princesa (Móstoles), an area that has been restricted for six weeks, have been free of mobility restrictions.”

Now these final 11 areas have seen restrictions on confinement lifted, free circulation is possible throughout the Community of Madrid territory. On September 21, 2020, the use of basic health zones to control the coronavirus pandemic came into place.

In other Spanish vaccine news, thousands of doses of vaccines are headed for Spain’s Almeria this week.

The vaccination campaign in Spain is now speeding ahead and the Almeria province is set to receive about 31,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week alone, according to sources in the regional government in Andalucia.

The Almeria, Poniente and Levante-Alto Almanzora health restricts have estimated that until Sunday over 24,000 doses of Pfizer will be administered to those living in Almeria.

On top of these 31,000 vaccines, additional doses will also be received from both AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Many expats in Spain are hoping that when their time comes they will be able to receive the Janssen vaccine, as this means that only a single dose would be needed.

