Sunday’s Storm spilt 60 liters of rainfall in the Mountains of Malaga.



-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sunday’s Storm spilt 60 liters of rainfall in the Mountains of Malaga and The Benamargosa river has accumulated 46.7 litres, according to the Hidrosur network gauge.

The State Meteorological Agency issued a yellow alert for the regions of Sol, Guadalhorce, and Axarquia early Sunday morning, which was felt particularly in the mountains of Malaga’s capital, but notably in the municipality of Algarrobo in the eastern portion. Published by the newspaper Málaga Hoy.

According to data collected by the state, the accumulated rainfall in the town of Algarrobe, in the eastern district, was nearly 56 litres per square metre between 14:00 and 16:00. At 14:00, the heaviest rain fall, amounting to up to 31.8 litres.

The Costa del Sol’s capital, the area of Los Montes has accumulated 58.2 litres per square metre in the last 12 hours. This is the amount of rain estimated at the Santón Pitar station of the Hidrosur network of the Junta de Andaluca. According to Aemet, between 12:00 and 17:00, a total of 25 litres were registered at the airport in the more urban area.

There was an accumulation of 41.1 litres in the Viuela reservoir and another 46.7 litres per square metre in 12 hours in the Benamargosa river.

Rainfall in Vélez was 24.2 litres per square metre up to 15:00, and just over 16 litres in Rincón de la Victoria between 13:00 and 14:00, according to the weather station. Fuengirola had the highest value in the west, with nearly 14 litres until 17:00.

Rainfall leaves almost 30 litres in an hour in parts of the province of Malaga

As reported by Axarquia Plus