Summer Fiesta to raise funds for Triple A animal sanctuary

By
John Smith
-
0
Monty Montero Marbella flamenco guitarist
Monty Montero Marbella flamenco guitarist

BRUSH off your flamenco dresses and bolero jackets as this Saturday May 29 forget about the football and air your castanets for Triple A.

Popular Spanish flamenco guitarist Monty Montero will be joined by a number of flamenco dancers whilst you can enjoy a three-course dinner (with a choice of starters and main courses suitable for vegetarians) with welcome cocktail for just €25.

It is taking place at the Venta Barranco Km 3.4 on the Old Marbella-Ojen road starting at 7pm and reservations may be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 952 881 080.

There will be a raffle for the charity and as usual all funds raised will be devoted to the well being of the cats and dogs looked after by Triple A.

John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

