Summer Fiesta to raise funds for Triple A animal sanctuary

BRUSH off your flamenco dresses and bolero jackets as this Saturday May 29 forget about the football and air your castanets for Triple A.

Popular Spanish flamenco guitarist Monty Montero will be joined by a number of flamenco dancers whilst you can enjoy a three-course dinner (with a choice of starters and main courses suitable for vegetarians) with welcome cocktail for just €25.

It is taking place at the Venta Barranco Km 3.4 on the Old Marbella-Ojen road starting at 7pm and reservations may be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 952 881 080.

There will be a raffle for the charity and as usual all funds raised will be devoted to the well being of the cats and dogs looked after by Triple A.