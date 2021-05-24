Spring concert in Torrevieja

THE Orfeon de Torrevieja choir holds its Spring Concert this Sunday, May 30, at 8pm in Torrevieja’s Teatro Municipal.

The award-winning choir created in 2007 will offer arias from the great operas, songs from musicals and pop as well as Torrevieja’s very own speciality, Habaneras.

As their name suggests, Habaneras originated in Habana – or Havana – in Cuba although their danza cubana rhythm was inspired by Spanish tangos.

These songs were later reimported by seafarers as Habaneras during the 18th and 19th centuries when there was constant trade between Spain, America, and Cuba.

Ships left the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts laden with exports of all kinds, including salt from southern Alicante and from Torrevieja in particular.

Although there is an habaneras tradition along the Catalan coast and in the Basque region, probably they are more alive in Torrevieja than elsewhere and can still be heard at weddings, christenings and other family celebrations.

And, of course, at the Orfeon concert on May 30.

Tickets for the concert cost €10 each and are available from:

Bar La Esquina (Calle San Luis at the crossroads with San Policarpo), Librería Torrevieja (Calle Campoamor at the crossroads with Calle Patricio Perez) and Papeleria Eko (Calle Antonio Machado 123 in front of Mercadona).

They will also be obtainable from the Teatro Municipal Box Office two hours before the concert.

