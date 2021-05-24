Spanish Teen Builds Underground Cave after Arguing with His Parents.

Spanish teen from Alicante builds a staggering underground cave after arguing with his parents.

While most teenagers eventually give up on a grudge, a Spanish team from Alicante has spent six years digging a cave in his back garden after having argued with his parents. He spends most evenings working on the cave project which now comes complete with a living room and even a bedroom.

The Alicante teen was 14 when the argument happened, and Andrés Cantó picked up a pickaxe and headed out to his garden intent on digging a hole according to Zenger News. When the teen was forbidden from going out into the village wearing his sportswear he set about keeping himself amused in an entirely different way.

The cave soon gained a life of its own as the teen was spending most evenings excavating away. He was soon joined by a friend who in order to help out managed to procure a pneumatic drill.

With the help of the pneumatic drill and his friend the project soon grew and the cave now has two rooms, although most of the work has been completed by hand.

Cantó is now 20 years old and has so far only spent a few euros on the project. The cave now has vaulted ceilings and has been reinforced with concrete walls. The Guardia civil have even checked out the cave to see what is going on too.

Speaking to Zenger News, Cantó said: “As I am the first person in Spain doing something like this when the Civil Guard arrived there was not a specific report. It was not a basement, neither was it a storehouse, it was only a well-built underground hut.”

The project now has the approval of local authorities and has been inspected by experts.

