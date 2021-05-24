Spanish investment in Georgia on the table for discussion

Irakli Garibashvili and Pedro Sánchez met in Madrid
Irakli Garibashvili and Pedro Sánchez met in Madrid Credit: La Moncloa flickr

THE Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited Madrid on May 19 and 20, where he met with his Spanish counterpart .

During their meeting at the Moncloa Palace on May 20, the two Prime Ministers highlighted Spain’s consistent support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic integration, according to the Georgian government’s press service.

PM Sánchez underlined Madrid’s support for Georgia’s ongoing democratic reforms, also noting that the Association Agreement between the EU and Georgia can contribute to economic development and regional stability.

He highlighted Spain’s interest in increasing direct investments for projects in Georgia, especially in the fields of infrastructure, renewable energy, and tourism.

