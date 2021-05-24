Spaniards Ready for Big Cities and Bright Lights Again

Spaniards are slowly becoming more interested in living in cities again after the pandemic encouraged many to consider moving away from densely populated urban areas to smaller towns and rural areas.

According to Idealista, one of Spain’s leading real estate portals, the end of the State of Alarm has prompted more people to search for houses in Spain’s regional capitals.

Since the start of May 43 per cent of searches for houses for sale have been concentrated in capitals, compared to 40.4 per cent in June 2020 when the harsh restrictions ended, and 38.8 per cent in April 2020, in full confinement. Even so, interest in capitals is still slightly lower than it was before the pandemic, when it stood at 44.1 per cent.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The desire of Spaniards to leave the big cities has diminished. The data shows that the urban exodus, if it ever occurred, has ended and that as we approach the end of the pandemic period, there is a return in demand for housing in urban settings and provincial capitals,” said Francisco Inareta, a spokesperson for Idealista.

Alava, Valencia, La Rioja, Huesca, Albacete and Sevilla are proving most popular with would-be home owners.

However, interest in Lugo, Ciudad Real, Soria, Teruel, Lleida, Badajoz and Cuenca continues to fall.

Madrid, Bilbao, Barcelona, Zaragoza and Palma are all on the up but interest in Malaga has fallen very slightly.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.