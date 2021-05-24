Slight Rise in the Coronavirus Rate in Malaga After the Weekend

THE CORONAVIRUS rate in Malaga has seen a slight rise after the weekend. The Andalusian Regional Government Health Department is reporting 222 new cases this Monday, May 24, corresponding to the last two days. This is an increase in the figure registered a week ago when there were 204 positives. As a result, the province now exceeds 100,000 infected throughout the pandemic.

The coronavirus rate in Malaga has detected an increase over the weekend to 126.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means an increase of 1.4 points in the incidence rate compared to last Friday, May 21, when it began to rise after seeing a decrease for the whole week at 125.4.

The rise at the provincial level corresponds to an increase in all health districts, except in Malaga (which includes the capital and the municipalities of Almogía, Macharaviaya, Rincón de la Victoria, Totalán and Moclinejo) where it is has decreased by 6.8 points and goes from 132.9 to 126.1, as reported by Malaga Hoy.

According to data from the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), the greatest rebound occurs in the Serranía de Ronda, which has seen its rate shoot up by 32.7 points compared to last Friday (from 87.3 to 120). La Axarquía is currently the area with the lowest incidence in the province, despite having increased 8.8 points (113.4), while the Costa del Sol is in 123.2 (1.8 points more ) and the Guadalhorce Valley stands at 142 (8.9 points more).

With these numbers, the province of Malaga as a whole and each of the health districts remain in the medium risk area, between 50 and 150. As a result, the incidence rate has remained practically frozen since the beginning of May, with an evolution of ups and downs in which there have been slight peaks.