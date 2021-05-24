Six Arrested In Connection With Aguadulce Murder.

SIX people have been arrested in connection with a murder in Aguadulce, in Spain’s Almeria.

As part of ‘Operation Hills’ the Guardia Civil in Almeria have arrested six people who are allegedly linked with a murder that took place last January. The murder occurred in Aguadulce, Roquetas de Mar, in Spain’s Almeria and multiple shots were fired.

As part of the investigation six houses were searched in the towns of Roquetas and La Mojonera, which led to six arrests being made. Also the vehicle that was believed to have been involved in the murder was also discovered at one of the houses.

During the searches, officers were able to seize hashish and marihuana along with ammunition that was the same calibre as was used during the murder.

The Guardia Civil believe that the arrested people all had different roles within the criminal organisation. They believe that some of those arrested were in charge of the murder while others helped.

The murder victim was 39 years old. The man was stopped when he was driving his vehicle in Aguadulce, in a residential area, and once he was intercepted he was then shot.

As reported by Europa Press, all those arrested along with the victim had police records relating to organised crime and drug trafficking.

Investigations carried out by the Guardia Civil determined that: “it could be a settling of scores between groups linked to organised crime and drug trafficking, for an alleged theft of money between the victim and the detainees.”

