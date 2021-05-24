Ryanair Passengers ‘In Tears’ As Over 30 People Not Allowed To Board Flight To Spain

Ryanair Passengers ‘In Tears’ As Over 30 People Not Allowed To Board Flight To Malaga, Spain.

Over 30 Ryanair passengers were “left in tears” at East-Midlands airport check-in after being turned away from their flight to Malaga in Spain – because they didn’t have the right travel documents.

The upset at East Midlands Airport happened on Friday morning, May, 21, just days before Spain opened its borders to visitors from countries that have low infection rates, including the UK.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Prior to this though, anyone travelling to Spain had to present evidence of Spanish residency at the airport check-in. This was a requirement of the Spanish authorities-without a residency permit, airlines could not allow passengers to board.

One of the passengers who was turned away said: “I was met [at the airport] by a woman who informed people they would not be travelling unless they had a Spanish passport, proof of an application for residency or a letter from the UK Government saying the trip was essential.

The passenger who was turned away claims he followed all of Ryanair’s instructions on their website and claims he had valid COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

He also claimed he had validated QR Codes from Spain Travel Health for him to go on an essential business trip, as he owns property in the country and had to deal with a number of ongoing issues.

But he says Ryanair did not state on their website the need for either a Spanish residency permit or a letter from the UK Government saying the trip was essential.

The passenger added: “How we can have a validated form from the Spanish Travel Health government site allowing our entry and then be told this isn’t sufficient? This was distressing for many people. Ryanair has all customers’ email addresses and telephone numbers so they could have contacted all passengers 24 hours prior to travelling, so this really is shameful and I hope it doesn’t happen to other UK travellers in the future.”

Related:

Border officials at Alicante airport recently (March 31) sent dozens of Britons back to Manchester, without their luggage, on the same plane despite them having post-Brexit residency.

The passengers were sent home and left angry and confused as they were told by the UK government that paperwork proving successful residency applications should be sufficient enough to enter Spain.

The immigration officials in Alicante had written to the passengers asking them to collect their TIE cards or residency permits.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/