Royal Caribbean Mega Ship Stranded In Palma Mallorca After 5 Crew Members Test Positive For Covid.

Royal Caribbean’s brand new mega-ship, The ‘Odyssey of the Seas’, had sailed from the Italian port of Civitavecchia in Rome bound for Miami, with about 50 passengers and about 1,400 crew members.

It is understood that as they neared the islands, they detected some positives for Covid-19 among the occupants, specifically five crew members, all asymptomatic, tested positive. After isolating them in their cabins, they contacted Foreign Health for help and advice. In this way, an operation was started to disembark those affected in Palma.

Guard Civil patrol boats escorted the ship into the bay of Palma, where it now remains at anchor while waiting for the bureaucratic procedures that will allow the infected to be brought ashore.

Once in the port of Palma, Foreign Health personnel will make a first assessment of the affected crew members where later they are expected to be transferred by ambulance to a private hospital in Ciutat.

The ship, which remains anchored in the bay and will not dock in Palma, requested help and advice from Foreign Health last night after confirming that four of its crew were infected with coronavirus. An operation was immediately launched to disembark those affected, who meanwhile remain isolated in their cabins.

The ‘Odyssey of the Seas’ has applied the usual protocol for these cases, which includes an epidemiological survey of all its occupants.

