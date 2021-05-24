Rincón de la Victoria presents the play ‘La Vengadora de las Mujeres’ produced by Teatro Echegaray.

The Town Hall of Rincón de la Victoria’s Department of Social Policies and Equality presents a new play titled “La Vengadora de las Mujeres” (The Avenger of Women), created by Teatro Echegaray. Elena Aguilar (Cs), the area’s second deputy mayor and councillor, clarified that it is “a play by Lope de Vega of the same name that raises feminist demands and proposes to answer concerns about the treatment of women’s issues by drawing a parallel between the seventeenth and twenty-first centuries.”

“The play encourages us to consider sexual violence against women and the patriarchal world that contributes to our society’s failure,” she said. The councillor praised the content of this verse paper, which was directed by José Carlos Cuevas and featured Virginia de Morata, Juan Antonio Hidalgo, and ngela Chica.

‘The Avenger of Women’ tells the story of women from the past and present who are called to testify in a historic court hearing. In the dock will sit machismo. Tradition and patriarchy will be her defenders. Perpetual sexual harassment is the allegation against him. Victims’ accounts will bring decades of history and tales to life. The people’s jury will be in front of you: your opinion. You must apply for a free ticket online at [email protected] to attend the play as an audience member. The performance will take place on May 30th at 19:00.

