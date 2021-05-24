Prince Charles ‘Will Leave Harry In The Cold’.

Prince Charles ‘will leave Harry in the cold’ if he makes another attack on the Queen.

One insider has alleged that Prince Charles ‘will leave Harry in the cold’ if he makes another attack on the Queen. This comes after the Duke of Sussex’s recent comments about the family in an Apple TV documentary.

Reportedly the Prince of Wales hopes that a reconciliation with Harry is possible. Although, the Prince of Wales is expected to “close ranks” with the Queen if any negative personal comments about her are made by the Duke of Sussex.

According to the Mail on Sunday after recent comments, the monarch is said to be “deeply upset”. Harry had claimed that both he and Megan had been neglected by the family.

According to the paper a royal source had commented that: “I don’t think the Prince will cut his son off despite what Harry has said.

“Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family.

“If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold.”

Prince Harry’s comments were made on, The Me You Can’t See. This is an Apple TV documentary series where both Harry and Oprah Winfrey aim to explore mental health.

Speaking of his childhood Harry commented that: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, ‘well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you’.”

