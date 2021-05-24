GOODS coming in by air to Palma’s Son Sant Joan Airport are regularly checked by officers from both the Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance.

They are particularly on the look-out for the importation of illegal drugs as well as counterfeit material and recently discovered a batch of Covid-19 tests being supplied from China which were seized.

The latest discovery has been the importation of prescription only drugs posted from within the European Union and these have also been confiscated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The law says that non-prescription items can be ordered externally online and these will be admitted but a spokesman for the Guardia Civil suggested that the organisation believes that the majority of online pharmacies could be illegal in their home countries and may sell counterfeit items.