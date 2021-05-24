Police Seize 17,400 Suspected Counterfeit Products In Girona

Police Seize 17,400 Suspected Counterfeit Products In Lloret de Mar, Girona



National Police officers in Girona have carried out raids in the coastal town of Lloret de Mar – popular with British tourists – as part of an operation into a suspected counterfeiting operation, where they seized a total of 17,400 suspected counterfeit products.

The investigations began when the force picked up credible intelligence information revealing that there had been several complaints from different establishments in the town about a criminal gang allegedly “storing and marketing fraudulent products”, according to 20minutos.es.

An operation was launched which resulted in the inspection of 16 establishments in Lloret de Mar, during which it was confirmed that the supposed fraudulent products “were ready for distribution and their illicit commercialisation”.

Some seized leather goods were found in separate pieces unassembled, and it was learned that they were then assembled at the time of the customer making the purchase, which enabled the establishment to be in possession of a sample book for customers to choose from, in order to mask the illicit activity.

Other products that were confiscated during the raids, such as toys, were found to be made up of small parts that “could be dangerous for use by children”.

During the raids, conducted by the National Police together with the Tax Agency, 16 persons were arrested, charged with the crime of counterfeiting, with the 17,400 seized counterfeit products estimated to have a sale value of €850,000 according to a police statement.

