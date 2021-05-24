Official recognition for Torrevieja Carnival

REGIONAL government, the Generalitat, declared Torrevieja’s Carnival a Fiesta of Regional Tourist Interest.

The announcement was made during the Fitur Tourism trade fair in Madrid, giving regional status to one of Torrevieja’s most popular and prestigious annual events.

Francesc Colomer, regional Tourism secretary and Carlos Mazon, president of the Diputacion provincial council, congratulated Torrevieja’s mayor, Eduardo Dolon for the Generalitat’s endorsement, which puts the Carnival just one step away from being declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest.

