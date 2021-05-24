Nikki Graham’s mum begged nurses not to discharge her.

Nikki Graham’s mum revealed that just hours before her death, she pleaded with the nurses not to let her daughter leave the hospital.

Sue Grahame, 66, has spoken out for the first time since her daughter died from anorexia.

In April, Big Brother’s star, who was 38 at the time, died. After being released from Dorset Country Hospital the day before, she was discovered in her London home.

The mourning mother told the Sunday Mirror how she and her husband David, who died of pancreatic cancer nine days after his daughter died, pleaded with nurses to keep their daughter in care.

Speaking to the paper, she said: “The nurses were amazing but I told every single one, ‘She mustn’t go home. She’s too ill.’

“Her father even called and told the hospital, ‘If you let her leave, Nikki will die’, but they still threw her out.”

The star had been in the Dorchester hospital for three weeks to receive treatment for anorexia, which she had been battling for the majority of her adult life.

Nikki was adamant she wanted to go home in the days leading up to her death, the doting mother said, despite her increasing fears for her daughter’s health.

Hypoglycemia, bradycardia, and a broken pelvis were among the many complications the reality TV personality suffered as a result of her anorexia.

Sue explained that Nikki’s condition was “life-threatening” and that she would need “round-the-clock treatment” since she was at her lowest weight “since adulthood.”

Nikki’s friends remained supportive during her recovery and even launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for her private treatment.

In the end, her adoring parents decided to have their daughter sectioned so that they could ensure she was healthy and well cared for under the supervision of medical professionals.

Sue added: “She was so poorly and her OCD was so bad. I couldn’t get near her as she was so worried about germs.

“A group of us got her sectioned under the Mental Health Act. It was awful but we had to do it.”

