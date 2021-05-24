News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

First figs ALBATERA growers expect to produce 600 tons of figs this year following 2020’s disappointing campaign owing to heavy rain when trees were in blossom. The first figs are now reaching the market, fetching between €6 and €8 a kilo although prices will later drop to €2.50 a kilo.

Beach patrol A MALAGA-BASED company with a staff of 2,600 won the €1.2 million contract to provide 150 guards for Torrevieja’s beaches and promenades between June and October. They will ensure that social distancing is observed although in conflictive situations are authorised only to advise the Policia Local or Guardia Civil.

Cat snips PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, tripled Crevillent town hall’s allocation for its cat sterilisation programme, increasing this from €696 in 2020 to this year’s €3,294. The spokesman for the PP party in opposition on Crevillent council said he trusted the sterilisations would be carried out by local vets.

Green fingers RESIDENTS of an Orihuela Costa urbanisation, tired of an unkept municipal green space and dried-up fountain, took matters into their own hands by adding potted plants. After witnessing their efforts, city hall’s Parks and Gardens councillor has promised that the garden area will be maintained from now on.

Don’t go EIGHTEEN Alicante province municipalities that include Hondon de los Frailes and Algueña, have joined the regional government’s Plan Reviu (Revival) initiative to halt rural depopulation. Measures include reducing red-tape for when setting up new businesses, especially bakeries, butchers and even bars that can provide employment or much-needed services.

Pleasant ride THE Segura Green Corridor (Corridor Verde del Segura) is a 50-kilometre bicycle route starting in Guardamar and finishing in Murcia with the River Segura usually in sight. Following rural paths with very little traffic, the route is suitable for cyclists of all ages, including those with little experience.

Downgrade HERCULES, Alicante’s once mighty First Division football side founded 99 years ago, descends next season to the fourth category of Spain’s Second Division for the first time in its history.

Lucky escape ALTHOUGH his light aircraft was badly damaged, a 65-year-old British pilot emerged unharmed after he crash-landed in a Bigastro lemon grove when realised that he was running out of fuel.

Elche bridge THE designers of Elche’s Bimilenario Bridge inaugurated in 2000 ruled out problems with its infrastructure or cables and suspect that subsidence in its tarmac has been caused by earth movement.

