Murcia property-owners join forces

FOREIGN residents from several urbanisations in Gea y Truyols (Murcia) have united to solve planning problems in their area.

The newly-created association, AUN-Murcia (Abusos Urbanisticos No – Murcia), is petitioning Murcia city hall, asking why they are still the victims of planning abuses when things have improved in other regions.

The problem houses were constructed by a promoter in the early years of 2000. Nearly 19 years later their owners, some 200 pensioners, mainly British, continue to struggle to obtain basic services such as water and electricity. They still cannot register their properties at the Land Registry.

“Only later did we discover the properties were blighted by planning issues, resulting in grave consequences for owners, despite paying IBI like everyone else,” explained Linda House, AUN-Murcia president, and organiser of the petition.

In a letter to Murcia city hall, the residents have asked for solutions to their planning problems.

“If it is not within your power to help us, we ask that you advocate on our behalf before those who do have the power to bring to an end this unfortunate chapter in the history of Murcia’s real estate market.”

They were the victims of a situation not of their making, the letter concludes: “We are the ones who are being punished. This cannot be right.”

