Love Island to sign up bisexual contestants for ‘most inclusive series yet’.

ITV bosses have been searching for bisexual islanders to take to the Love Island villa this year in an attempt to make the hit dating show more inclusive.

As the show prepares to return to our screens this summer, producers hope that 40% of contestants will be drawn to both genders.

The competition, for which host Laura Whitmore has already been seen filming, is said to feature Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly and Nigel Benn’s boxing son Harley, but the show has yet to confirm its contestants.

“Love Island has always been inclusive – the only condition is that you’re over 18 and looking for love,” a source told The Sun.

“But this is the first year that finding contestants with more fluid sexuality has been part of the briefing.”

Just a few past Love Island contestants have publicly identified as bisexual, including Katie Salmon in 2016, who had a brief fling with fellow Islander Sophie Gradon, who tragically died in 2018.

The source continued: “The casting team have been doing their best to tick that box as the whittle down the pool of contestants to the final numbers.

“The advantage Love Island has over these shows is that the pairings are organic. No one puts them together, they choose each other. So, there is the potential for genuine same-sex relationships.”

After the production team revamped the Spanish villa, the 2021 contestants will return to Majorca next month.

Before joining the villa, islanders will reportedly be flown out to Majorca, quarantined, and assigned a chaperone to ensure they do not mix with their fellow contestants.

