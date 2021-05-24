Learn How To Cook At The Almeria Market.

Learn how to cook traditional Spanish food at the Almeria market with free demonstration events that will highlight local produce.

A grand total of 20 culinary demonstrations have been planned for the central market in Almeria. The demonstrations will teach the lucky participants how to cook some stunning recipes with local produce.

The City Promotion Department hopes to involve both tourists and locals alike, in a series of 20 demonstrations that have been set up in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía.

The Councillor for the Promotion of the City, Carlos Sánchez has highlighted the aims of the demonstrations and commented that: “We want to show recipes from Almeria, promote the city’s meat, fish and vegetables that can be bought in the Central Market itself, and support the city’s catering industry, which has been punished during the pandemic, with presentations by chefs from Almeria’s establishments”.

The first demonstration will take place on Wednesday, May 26 and will run from 10:30 AM to 12:30. Numbers are strictly limited to ensure all coronavirus safety measures are met and preregistration is needed.

Registration can be made via the following contact details: www.innovahosteleriayturismo.com/showcooking, telephone 950 265 512 or via email at [email protected] as reported Europa Press.

The culinary events will be held every 15 days at the municipal kitchen in Almeria’s central market.

The first event is set to feature Mariela Pérez, from Empanadas Ramona, who will prepare a stunning dish of ‘Empanadas variadas de la huerta almeriense’. Be sure to reserve your place.

