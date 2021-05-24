La Junta to Decide if Coronavirus Measures Will Be Relaxed

La Junta de Andalucia will decide this Thursday, May 27, if restriction measures in Andalucia will be relaxed even further. The Advisory Council of High Impact Public Health Alerts of Andalucia, known as the expert committee, will meet to analyze the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the community and the possibility of relaxing some of the restrictions as of June 1 when phase two of de-escalation would begin.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, it has been pointed out by the spokesperson for this committee, Inmaculada Salcedo, in an interview on Canal Sur Radio, pointed out that “if the curve continues to fall and everything goes well, reducing infections and hospitalized patients, we will be able to improve the measures because the economy is also a public health problem”.

Salcedo has urged citizens to go to be vaccinated when they are summoned in order to achieve group immunity as soon as possible. “When it is achieved we will have peace of mind and measures can be taken to relaunch the economy”, taking into account that “we are being vaccinated very quickly” and with “the illusion” of having a summer “much better” than the previous one, when “there was a respite but then there was a brutal third wave”.

Regarding the second dose to those essential workers under 60 years vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Salcedo has acknowledged that she does not understand that “a different vaccine is given or this second dose has been delayed”; and has warned that the study carried out with the second dose of Pfizer “is not well developed and also, although 600 patients are quite a lot,” it is not comparable with the 50,000 of other trials.