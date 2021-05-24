Kelly Osbourne shows off 6 stone weight loss.

Kelly opened up on her surgery after the stunning star replied to a comment made by her friend Jeannie Mai’s mum on her Instagram, who had written: “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight”.

And opening up to Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter revealed: “I had surgery; I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. I did it. I’m proud of it. They can suck s**t. I did the gastric sleeve.”

Kelly continued: “All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Explaining the reasoning behind her decision, she went on: “I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had: I didn’t have a gastric bypass.

“The kind of surgery I had, if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction.”

Kelly has also credited her vegan diet for helping her with her transformation, but admits she does miss cheese.

The star told HuffPost: “Once I learned how to work out right and eat right, it’s one of those things that you just have to commit to a life change rather than being on a diet.”

