Jamie Redknapp and model girlfriend expecting first baby.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Frida Andersson, Jamie Redknapp’s model girlfriend, is expecting a boy, according to The Sun.

Jamie, 47, and his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, 46, have two children, Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

Speaking about the baby news, “Jamie and Frida are overjoyed,” a source told the newspaper.

“They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.”

Jamie’s girlfriend Frida, 37, has four children from her marriage to US hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

The source continued: “The couple started telling their nearest and dearest last week.

“Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again — less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

Jamie and Frida have been dating for 18 months since being introduced by mutual friends.

His relationship with Frida is his first since he declared his separation from wife Louise Redknapp in 2017.

Jamie and Louise, 46, have two sons, Charlie, 16, and Beau, 12, and have been married for 20 years.

Following her split from Jamie, Louise was said to have been “let down” by some of her peers.

A source told new magazine: “Celebrity friends in particular seem to drop, they sometimes weigh up who they can get more out of.

“Louise felt the friends sided with Jamie. Showbiz can be a sad and shallow world, and people do tend to pick the side they can benefit from.

Louise felt let down by some friends and a lot of people she thought were friends turned out to be quite shallow.”

After they split up, the singer revealed that some of her celebrity friends avoided inviting her to parties.

“These women were my friends. We went on holiday together, went out for dinner together and shared countless special memories,” Louise wrote in her memoir, You’ve Got This.

“While they still enjoy couples’ nights out – birthday parties, Christmas dos, drinks and the like – I’m only invited for coffee.”

As reported by OK Magazine