In praise of weeds

By
Linda Hall
-
0
PEACEFUL PROTEST: Volem Palmeral and Margallo stressed the importance of weeds Photo credit: Volem Palmeral

ENVIRONMENTALIST associations Volem Palmeral and Margallo recently organised a march through Elche’s Palmeral palm forest, lamenting the use of weedkiller.

According to both associations, wildlife suffered when herbicide was used not only in the palm forest but also in roadside verges.

So-called weeds played a fundamental part in improving soil and air quality while providing a habitat for insects that in turn provided food for birds.

“It’s important to explain the important role of weeds to the general public,” declared Volem Palmeral’s biologist, Susi Gomez.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

