In praise of weeds

ENVIRONMENTALIST associations Volem Palmeral and Margallo recently organised a march through Elche’s Palmeral palm forest, lamenting the use of weedkiller.

According to both associations, wildlife suffered when herbicide was used not only in the palm forest but also in roadside verges.

So-called weeds played a fundamental part in improving soil and air quality while providing a habitat for insects that in turn provided food for birds.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It’s important to explain the important role of weeds to the general public,” declared Volem Palmeral’s biologist, Susi Gomez.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.