Hotel Overnight Stays In Spain Exceeded 4 Million In April

Ron Howells
Hotel Overnight Stays In Spain Exceeded 4 Million In April
image: Wikipedia

Hotel Overnight Stays In Spain Exceeded 4 Million In April – Down By 70.6% Compared To Last Year.

OVERNIGHT stays in Spanish hotels fell 70.6 per cent in the first four months of the year compared to the same period in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the tourism sector, as reported today, Monday, May 24, by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This is now all about to change as from Monday, May 24, however, Spain now allows travellers in without the need for an essential reason or PCR test. Airlines in the UK have reported booming sales and thousands of British holidaymakers started to arrive this morning across Spain.

The average stay in April was 2.1 overnight stays per traveller and the number of hotels opened in Spain was 9,195, 50.9 per cent of the total capacity.

The INE report does not mention the annual comparison of April 2021 over April 2020 because the hotel establishments were closed in the fourth month of last year to carry out any tourist activity, so there was no entry of travellers or overnight stays during that month.

In the same way, since there was no type of income due to tourist activities, both the average daily rate (ADR) and the income per available room (RevPAR) were zero.


“For this reason, it is not possible to calculate variation rates for April 2021 with respect to the same month of the previous year for the data related to the hotel occupancy survey and for the profitability indicators of the hotel sector,” explained the INE.

The INE revealed that the annual rate of the Hotel Price Index (HPI) stood at -20.5 per cent in April, 20.5 points below that registered in the same month of 2020 and 12.4 points below that of the previous month.

