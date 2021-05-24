Holidaymakers from Scandinavia are now flying back to Palma Mallorca again

SUNCLASS Airlines which was founded on October 31, 2019, following the demise of Thomas Cook Airlines and is based in Denmark is flying to Palma once again.

Primarily selling package holidays, it works closely with tour operators, Spies in Denmark, Ving in Sweden and Norway and Tjäreborg in Finland although it also had at least one scheduled flight from Hamburg, Germany before the pandemic.

It plans to start slowly but there will be a relatively wide range of hotel choices in different towns and increasingly more regular flights as Mallorca is potentially an attractive holiday destination for Scandinavian tourists thanks to the health situation on the island.

As more tour operators get back into regular travel, so the number of hotels reopening should increase and with more hotels and flights available, so, the number of visitors should in turn increase.

