Have you seen Baby?
BABY: Stolen in Torrevieja two months ago Photo credit: Mrs Belcher

A TABBY cat called Baby was taken two months ago from outside La Bodega in Plaza Tolosa in San Luis (Torrevieja).

Security cameras show her being taken and her owner, Debby, is sick with worry, not knowing what has happened to her.

“If you are a cat-over and know where she is, please contact the Bodega and put an end to Debby’s sleepless nights,” a friend implored.

Debby intends to put the CCTV footage on Facebook, hoping that could help to identify the person.

“Please put this in your paper in the hope that this person will feel guilty and return the cat,” Debby’s friend asked.

“When you lose a pet that you have had since it was a kitten, it’s like losing a child.  There are loads of stray cats that need a home, so it was completely unnecessary to steal Debby’s beloved baby.”


If anyone can help, please ring La Bodega (966 789 198), Debby (664 260 057) or Craig (677 791 031).

