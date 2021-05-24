Get Ready to Holiday in Axarquia Costa Del Sol.

GET ready to holiday in Axarquia and enjoy stunning beaches, beautiful inland villages and artistic heritage.

The Association of Municipalities of the Axarquia Costa del Sol, have launched their new campaign in a bid to bring in the tourists this summer. The campaign highlights all that the area has to offer and is called ‘Ganas de Verte’. The area is indeed looking forward to seeing you.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The campaign will explore all that the region has to offer in the eastern area of Malaga. Speaking of the campaign the president of the institution, José Juan Jiménez highlighted what is on offer for tourists.

He commented that: “The Axarquia Costa del Sol has many resources for tourists to come to our villages, to our hotels and to consume in our establishments, under the strict health and hygiene safety measures that we have all imposed on ourselves.”

He stressed how the campaign revolves around the ‘Ganas de Verte’, looking forward to seeing you slogan. He stressed that: “We give them 12 reasons why we want to see you; they have 12 reasons to come.”

The campaign boasts a series of 15 second announcements and each of the 12 shows, “the charms of our coast, the beauty of our inland villages, our historical and artistic heritage, our natural parks and our traditions.”

“But we have also dedicated several videos to gastronomy. Our crops are a strong pillar of our economy. And in turn, gastronomic and wine tourism is on the rise” as reported Malaga Hoy.

José also highlighted that: “We have dedicated one to our muscatel sultanas, the first crop in Europe to be awarded the Sipam distinction by the FAO. Another to highlight the value of extra virgin olive oil and a third showing the potential of the subtropicals that have positioned us so well in Europe.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/