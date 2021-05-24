Flower power in Shanghai

ORIHUELA is present at the Flower Expo Asia trade fair that continues in Shanghai until July 2.

The city was selected to represent Spain and the cost of the building and decorating the pavilion, which covers a 500-square metre area, has been met by the organisers.

A centre of interest and attention since the day that the fair opened, the pavilion has been visited by Gong Zheng, Shanghai’s mayor, and Jiang Zehui, president of the China’s Flower Association.

The world’s most important horticulture companies and associations are displaying more than 30 million flowers that belong to more than one thousand varieties in the 189 pavilions, 180 open-air gardens and 64 interior exhibitions on the 589-hectare site.

Owing to the impossibility of sending an Orihuela delegation to Shanghai fair, city hall is represented there by Moran Shi who is in charge of the pavilion.

“She knows our municipality well and has an impeccable media and communications background,” municipal sources said.

