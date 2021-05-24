Ex-F1 Boss Max Mosley Dead Aged 81

Ex-F1 Boss Max Mosley Has Died Aged 81

Max Mosley, the former president of the International Racing Federation (FIA) from 1993 until 2009 – which included Formula One racing and other motorsports – has died aged 81, reportedly at his home in Chelsea.

The FIA is a non-profit association that represents the interests of motoring organisations and car users worldwide.

Bernie Ecclestone, the former chief executive of the Formula One Group reportedly confirmed Mosley’s passing to the BBC, “It’s like losing family, like losing a brother, Max and I. He did, a lot of good things not just for motorsport, also the car industry, he was very good at making sure people built cars that were safe”.

Mosely was a barrister and a former amateur racing driver, as well as being the founder and co-owner of March Engineering, a racing car constructor and Formula One racing team.

Born in 1940, he is the son of fascist leader Oswald Mosley – who is portrayed by Sam Claflin in Peaky Blinders, and in his later years, he campaigned for stricter press controls, spending millions of his own money after the News of the World filmed him at a sadomasochistic orgy with five prostitutes in German military uniform in 2008.

