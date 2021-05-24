El Corte Inglés promotes the look and smell of summer in Madrid

THE Frigiliana Tourist Board is delighted that a promotion in Madrid to welcome summer by El Corte Inglés features a shot taken in the town.

The large image of a man and woman dressed in latest fashion decorates a number of bus stops across Madrid aimed at encouraging passers-by to purchase their summer wardrobes now.

For one week however, finishing on May 24, three of the bus stops (including one in the very busy Gran Via) had the added attraction of water sprays which contained cooling summer perfumes and it is estimated that up to 1.5 million people could have seen this promotion.

The only downside from a tourism perspective however is that there is no mention of Frigiliana on the photograph itself.