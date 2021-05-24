Eastern Airways makes its inaugural flight from Southampton to Gibraltar

John Smith
Welcoming the first Eastern Airways passengers
Welcoming the first Eastern Airways passengers

AS Wizzair reinstates its Gibraltar flights from London Luton, Eastern Airways operated their inaugural service from Southampton on Monday May 24.

This new service is operating twice weekly, year-round, on Mondays and Fridays and flown with Embraer E170 and E190 jets.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the the Port, Vijay Daryanani was at the airport to welcome the flight, along with teams from Gibraltar International Airport and the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Arriving passengers were presented with Visit Gibraltar branded gifts and the aircraft was welcomed with the traditional arch of water for its first landing.

The arch of water

Minister Daryanani said, “Today we see the culmination of my hard work, with the full support of the Government, in achieving a new carrier for Gibraltar.


“We warmly welcome Eastern Airway’s new service, opening up another catchment area for Gibraltar.

“The service will be another boost to our tourism and business communities. We look forward to working with the airline on more opportunities for the future.”

 


