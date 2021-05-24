Drying out required

RAIN DAMAGE: €565,625 solution for Courts’ damp basement Photo credit: Pexels

THE regional government’s Justice will spend €565,628 on solving dampness in the basement at Orihuela’s Palacio de Justicia courthouse complex.

The building was another victim of the September 2019 storms caused by a freak upper level isolated depression (DANA) when the basement was flooded and hundreds of documents  destroyed.

Dampness was already a problem in the 1,113-square metre bottom floor but despite emergency work carried out after the DANA, the problems were not solved.

An inspection also detected the ineffectiveness of the basement’s existing waterproofing as well as inadequate stormwater drainage and pumps.

