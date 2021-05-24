Britain Smashes 60 Million Jabs Milestone.

In great news against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Britain smashes the 60 million jab milestone.

According to a UK top medic the UK is now “looking good” for the UK’s lockdown ending in late June.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking of the ongoing vaccination programme in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock described hitting the 60 million vaccination mark as a “huge day”.

He took to Twitter to tweet about the milestone and commented that: “This is a fantastic milestone in our fight against this virus.

“Thank you to everyone involved in our national effort. When you get the call, get the jab.”

The Health Secretary has also spoken about the success of the U.K.’s vaccine programme and explained that: “Our trailblazing vaccination programme – the biggest and most successful in NHS history – is another great British success story and a testament to what can be achieved when all four corners of country comes together to defeat this virus.

“Our country has one of the highest uptake rates in the world and I’m delighted that so many have answered our call to arms. If you have not yet come forward, and you are eligible, I urge you to take up the offer – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”

The vaccine programme is progressing well and Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency spoke about the final stages of the U.K.’s roadmap and ending lockdown. She commented that: it is “looking good if people are continuing to observe all of the safety signals.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/