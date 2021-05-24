Brexit fallout examined in San Fulgencio

SAN FULGENCIO recently organised a meeting to examine the negative effects of Brexit on British residents.

This was attended by British residents as well as mayor Jose Sampere, San Fulgencio’s International Relations councillor Darren Parmenter, Joan Calabuig, regional secretary for the EU and External Relations, and Territorial director Antonia Moreno.

“Many UK residents choose this municipality and we want to make it easy for them to complete the necessary formalities to live here,” Sampere said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Darren Parmenter explained that financial requirements were the principal problem for Britons not covered by the Withdrawal Agreement when applying for a non-lucrative residence visa.

The minimum income would be very high for the retired couples that are San Fulgencio’s habitual residents, Parmenter said.

“They would need at least €2,800 a month or a bank balance equivalent to 12 months’ income, more than €33,800.”

These requirements could reduce the number of residents on San Fulgencio’s municipal Padron, Sampere and Parmenter pointed out, as many British retirees might instead opt for more flexible EU countries like France or Portugal.

Meanwhile Joan Calabuig emphasised that guaranteeing British residents’ rights in the Valencian Community and those of Valencians in the UK were priorities for the regional government, as the Generalitat president, Ximo Puig, would point out during his meeting this week with the British ambassador.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.