Boris and Carrie Set Date for Wedding

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds will get married next July.

The high-powered Tory couple have been engaged since late 2019 but like thousands of other Britons had put their marriage plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They have sent save the date cards for Saturday July 30, 2022, to friends and family, according to newspaper reports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It will be Carrie’s first time walking up the aisle, while it will be Boris’s third attempt at marriage.

Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, is favoured to host the soiree but a safari park in Kent is also on the cards.

Boris, 55, is said to have proposed to Carrie, 33, during a romantic get-away in Mustique. They announced their engagement and Carrie’s pregnancy in February 2020.

Their engagement, and the news that Symonds was pregnant, was announced in February last year. Their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April 2020.

Boris and Carrie were the first unmarried couple ever to live at 10 Downing street.

The Prime Minister was previously married to lawyer Marina Wheeler, and earlier to heiress Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.