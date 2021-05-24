BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw dies aged 44.

A host on Radio Newcastle, died after a brief illness, and the BBC paid tribute to her.

The 44-year-old died in hospital, with her colleagues describing her as an “amazing person” who had “touched and enriched so many people’s lives, and made them better just by being in it”, ChronicleLive reports.

The BBC said in a statement: “We are all completely heartbroken, in disbelief, numb, and saddened, that there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that will never, ever be filled.

“We are so grateful for the time that we have had with her, and there are so many happy memories that we will hold dear for the rest of our lives.”

“She was the best wife and mammy, sister, daughter, aunty, friend and colleague that anyone could hope for.”

They added: “She loved connecting every day with the wonderful people of the North East, and it gives us great comfort to know how many lives she was an integral part of every single day.

“We’d like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support we have received at such a difficult time, reinforcing how deeply cherished she was by so many people. We will love and miss her, always.”

Rik Martin, acting executive editor at BBC Radio Newcastle, added: “Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family.

“She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum. She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences. We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people.”

As reported by The Mirror