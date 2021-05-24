Balearic attendance at FITUR Travel Fair in Madrid a great success

THE Balearic Government had some considerable success at the recent FITUR International Tourism Fair which closed in Madrid on Sunday May 23.

Whilst the whole point of attendance is to have meetings with airlines, hotels and tour operators, there is also an element of rivalry with other Autonomous Communities and exhibitors.

According to Minister of Tourism Iago Negueruela, participation was very worthwhile and left him with “very positive feelings” for the future of Balearic tourism.

To add to this, the Balearic stand won two awards; Best in the fair in the category of institutions and autonomous communities and most sustainable stand and a certificate to this effect was presented to Director General of Tourism, Rosana Morillo and her team.

All stands were evaluated according to the criteria of professionalism (adaptation of the stand to the marketing needs of each product); Communication / Promotion (identification of the stand with the image and the product) and Design (assessment of the degree of originality and innovation).

This was considered a safe stand because it had everything needed to carry out the activity of the fair with total security: with a single entrance access, signs that marked the routes, capacity control systems, air purifiers in meeting rooms, as well as other anti-covid measures such as ice dispensers and separation screens.

It was also a sustainable stand, accessible to people with hearing and / or visual disabilities, in which different measures were introduced to reduce the environmental impact during the design, transport and construction of the stand as well as during the development of the fair.

As a hybrid stand it was designed to complement digital and face-to-face content, thus facilitating real-time communication to those who could not attend FITUR, with all the necessary mechanisms to develop live streaming.