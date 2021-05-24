Assisting integration in Pilar de la Horadada

PILAR DE LA HORADA’S Social Services councillor Marina Saez Martinez visited pupils as the Spanish course for foreign residents concluded.

The free classes were organised by the town’s Pangea office – the regional network that assists the integration of non-Spanish residents – and attended by 33 people since the course began last month, despite the difficult situation at the time owing to the pandemic.

As a result of the classes’ enthusiastic reception, a new course will commence after the summer, Saez announced.

As well as teaching basic everyday Spanish, the classes included informative talks on different subjects.

These ranged from “Basic knowledge of Immigration regulations” by the town hall’s Social Services lawyer to “Social Services resources and attention” from staff at the Family and Minors department that is attached to Social Services.

