Andalucia’s Success at Tourist Fair as Thousands of Britons Fly to Spain

Andalucia is bracing itself for a rapid influx of tourists as travel restrictions across Europe are lifted.

More than 24,000 people visited the Andalucian pavilion at the FITUR tourism festival in Madrid last week.

The Junta’s Vice President and Minister of Tourism, Juan Marin, hailed the exhibition success in generating business opportunities across Andalucia.

“We came to FITUR to sell and that objective has been met,” he said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Andalucia is bracing itself for a rapid influx of tourists as travel restrictions across Europe are lifted.

Spain today welcomes back travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus arriving from the United Kingdom and from nine other countries outside the EU classified as “safe” including Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand and Rwanda.

Madrid is following Portugal in letting in Britons without any requirement for tests or proof of vaccination, but the Foreign Office has again urged sunseekers not to head to the popular destination.

“We continue to advise against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands, but excluding the Canary Islands,” it warned. Travelling to countries against Foreign Office advice invalidates most travel insurance policies.

But within days, 100,000 sun-starved Britons are expected to be basking in the Spanish sunshine with 80 flights per day carrying 16,000 people every 24-hours arriving from the UK this week.

British tourists will be arriving in their droves despite Spain still being on the UK’s amber list meaning they will have to quarantine at home for 10 days and have two coronavirus tests before they can stop self-isolating.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.